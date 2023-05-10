‘Sir Mars’ was stabbed eight times, crushed to chest – PME finds 

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on the body of long-time educator and actor Kirwyn Mars, also known as ‘Sir Mars,’ found that he was stabbed eight times and crushed to the chest.

Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh performed the PME at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary.

Dr. Singh gave the cause of death as crushed injuries to the chest, compounded by multiple cutaneous wounds.

The Government pathologist stated in his findings: “Evidence of both sharp and blunt force injuries with crush injuries to the chest. Eight stab wounds about the body – upper left chest, right shoulder, upper left collarbone, left hand, right elbow, and left upper chest.”

Meanwhile, the Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Brian Richards of John Fernandes Squatting area on Wednesday morning.

He was arrested on Tuesday and is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

HGP Nightly News understands that Mars and the suspect went to Green City Bar at the corners of D’Urban Street and Vlissengen Road on the night of the incident.

Mars, 51, was killed on Sunday at about 22:30h at Lot 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

It is alleged that at the time of the incident, Mars was in the suspect’s company in his car, and they proceeded to a street located at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Further investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a “misunderstanding” that escalated inside the vehicle.

As a result, both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds.

Mars exited the car and attempted to escape in an eastern direction, but the suspect reversed the vehicle hitting him and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street.

