‘Sir Mars’ was stabbed, ran over by car – Police

Long-time educator and actor Kirwyn Mars, also known as ‘Sir Mars’, was on Sunday evening killed at Lot 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), by an unidentifiable male armed with a knife.

Police in a statement, said that 51-year-old Mars of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, was killed at about 22:30h.

It is alleged that at the time of the incident, Mars was in the company of a male occupant in his car, and they proceeded to a street located at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Further investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a “misunderstanding” that escalated inside the vehicle.

As a result, both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds.

Mars exited the car and attempted to escape in an eastern direction, but the suspect reversed the vehicle hitting him and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and escaped in a southern direction on foot. The vehicle was later removed with the assistance of the fire service, and the lifeless body of the teacher was seen, his face braced against the fence.

“There were lacerations to the face, head, hand, shoulder, forehead, above the left eye, right side chest, and back. Two knives were recovered from the scene,” Police said.

The body was pronounced dead at the scene by ranks and taken to the Memorial Garden Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Several persons in the area were contacted and interviewed. Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...