“Sir, the weed is me own” – Vendor  found with ganja next to bed 

A vendor of Westminister, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was on Wednesday arrested with 390 grams of marijuana in his possession.

The Police said that at about 05:00h, ranks went to the vendor’s home and requested to execute a search based on the information received.

According to the Police, the 38-year-old vendor did not object to the search, which was carried out in his presence.

During the search, one bulky black plastic bag was found beside the vendor’s bed. Police opened it, and a quantity of suspected cannabis was found.

He was told of the offence committed and, under caution, said: “Sir, the weed is me own I does hustle it.”

He was arrested and escorted to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed in his presence. He is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...