In a report by Dacia Richards, the “Riverside Angels,” a group of four sisters, are on a mission to preserve and promote traditional Amerindian dance in Guyana. They have become a staple at local and international events, inviting people of all backgrounds to explore their talents and possibly join their dance troupe.
SISTER QUARTET ON A MISSION TO PRESERVE AMERINDIAN DANCE CULTURE
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on