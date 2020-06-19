Six teachers in Moruca confirmed with COVID-19

-had volunteered to distribute hampers to parents in community before schools opened

Six (6) teachers who had volunteered to distribute hampers to parents in their community on May 25 have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Acccording to the Ministry of Education, these teachers from Santa Rosa Primary School, Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini) have been placed in institutional isolation.

In a press release to the media on Thursday, it noted that schools in Region One were never opened until June 8 therefore students and other educators were not exposed to the six teachers in question.

“The affected teachers never came into contact with neither children nor teachers from that school or any other school. Schools in Region One have been closed since March 16th 2020. Notwithstanding that, the Department of Education, Moruca Sub-District out of an abundance of caution asked the remaining 26 teachers of the school in question to self-quarantine.”

The Ministry added that the Department of Education will continue to work with Regional Health Officials and the Ministry of Public Health “to ensure the teachers’ well-being are adequately addressed.”