Six witnesses who provided false alibi for Gladston Henry arrested by police

The Guyana Police Force is informing the general public that today Friday July 02, 2021, six (6) of the (9) alleged alibi witnesses for Gladston Henry, who has been charged with the murder of Haresh Singh, were arrested by the police having been brought in to CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, by their Attorney.

They are Tiffany Campbell, Alona Bacchus, Patricia Henry, Bibi Shaheman, Clarett Kurtizious and Amanda Wickham.

The allegation of attempting to pervert the course of justice was put to them and video interviews were conducted, after which they were each placed on $100,000.00 bail.

Efforts are being made to question the remaining three (3) persons, which has been communicated to the Attorney, as the investigations continue into this matter.

On completion of the investigation, the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.