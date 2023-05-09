Skeldon fisherman jailed for possession of cocaine, smoking utensils

Roy Morgan, called ‘Rickey Singh,’ a 35-year-old fisherman of Skeldon, Corentyne, was charged on Monday for possession of 6.4 grams of cocaine and smoking utensils.

Morgan was hauled before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment on each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The cocaine and smoking utensils [Photo: Guyana Police Force]

The fisherman was arrested at about 18:20h on Friday last at Charity Backstreet on the Essequibo Coast with a bag containing the illegal items.

He was stopped and searched after acting suspiciously after seeing Police. After being arrested, Morgan told Police, “I just buy it from someone.”

Like this: Like Loading...