Skeletal remains of man found by female farmer on land

The skeletal remains of a male was discovered by a female farmer hidden by a clump of bushes on her land while she was preparing the soil to plant “Pak Choy” (Chinese cabbage) on Saturday morning.

HGP Nightly News understands that the 47-year-old woman made the shocking discovery around 11:30h at Third Phase, Wisroc Squatting Area, Linden.

According to a statement from the police, the skeletal remains were about 200 yards away from the farmer’s house.

“The farmer has been residing 16 years on the land. On the date and time mentioned above, she was preparing an area about 200 yards away from her home to plant Pak Choy when she stumbled upon the skeleton remains. The police was summoned, responded and the evidence found separately from the skeleton were placed into an evidence bag, sealed and lodged for DNA testing. The remains was escorted to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary.”

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.