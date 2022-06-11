Skeng’s management responds to Guyana performance ban

In response to news that dancehall artiste Skeng would be banned from future performances in Guyana, the entertainer’s management team says they believe the Guyanese government is trying to cast blame on the artiste for an incident which also put him and his team in danger.

In a release on Friday, the artiste’s management said the “daring gunplay and chaos that abruptly ended a stage show” in the Caribbean country, was not indicative of “character or artistic beliefs of the artiste.”

Their statement sought to highlight that the entertainer -whose real name is Kevon Douglas – is entitled to artistic expression but his music is just that, an expression of art.

“Mr Douglas’ musical expression is merely an artistic expression and nothing more. He has performed in several cities prior to and subsequent to the incident in Guyana and we have not received the kind of response that was received in Guyana,” their statement read, highlighting that the incident also left the artiste vulnerable to immense danger.

“Our team was also placed in danger and had to take precautions to ensure that we were not injured. We are of the view that the security measures that were put in place could have been more stringent in order to prevent the gunplay and other acts of violence.”

Skeng’s management was responding to statements made by Guyana’s public security minister, Robeson Benn. Benn on Friday said “no artiste like Skeng will ever come again into this country under the signature of any person from the Ministry of Home Affairs or from the Guyana Police Force.”

The artiste’s team believes blame is being wrongfully placed at the feet of their client and says they are looking forward to being given the opportunity to perform in Guyana in the near future to eliminate “any bad taste that has been left in the mouths of the authorities.”

“We remain committed to our fans in Guyana, throughout the Caribbean and worldwide. The management and Mr Douglas are aware of the negative effects of gun violence and do not and will never condone same anywhere,” their statement read. “We would appreciate the opportunity to perform in Guyana again, to remove any bad taste that has been left in the mouths of the authorities. We remain resolute and supportive of our Caricom partners and the exchange of our unique Caribbean culture.”

( Jamaica Observer)