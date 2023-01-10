SKIDDLE’ KILLED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: ” IT COULD BE GANG-RELATED” – SOURCE

A midday drive-by shooting in the city has left one man dead.

The shooting resulted in Anthony Charles’s death, also known as “Skiddle.” Charles was reportedly cleaning drains in the area when he was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation, but sources say that the killing may be related to gang activity.

The police are expected to launch a comprehensive investigation into the shooting. No suspects have been identified, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Travis Chase reports

