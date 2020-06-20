Slain construction worker found in canal with black plastic bag over head…

-Self confessed murderers remanded to prison

The two self-confessed killers of 45-year-old construction worker, Andy Williams, whose body was discovered afloat in a canal with a black plastic bag tied over his head, have been remanded to prison.

Thirty-five-year-old fisherman, Afrazudeen Ally called “Afraz” of Area ‘G’, De Williem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and 29-year-old labourer, Yudesh Kissoon, called “Chuckey” of the same village were hauled before the Vreed-En-Hoop Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The duo made their first Court appearance in front of Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul where they were not required to plea to the charge(s).

Ally and Kissoon were remanded to prison until June 24 and the matter has been transferred to the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, WCD.

The fisherman and the labourer were arrested on Tuesday and charged on Friday with Murder, contrary to Common Law, committed on Andy Williams, who hailed from Lot 136 Zeeburg, New Scheme, WCD.

Williams had been brutally murdered between June 6 and June 8, this year.

Reports are that Williams had left his residence on Saturday, June 6, 2020 around 06:30h with the intention of visiting his male cousin so that plans could be finalised about Williams moving in with the man.

Williams was planning on living with his male cousin to facilitate the demands and travelling expenses of his job.

However, he reportedly never arrived at his relative’s home after bidding farewell to his sister-in-law on the day in question.

Two days after Williams’ partially decomposed body was discovered afloat in a canal at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Around 13:55h on Monday, June 8, passersby noticed the man’s body with a black plastic bag tied over his head.

At the time of the gruesome discovery, Williams’ identity was unknown. He was clad in a burgundy shirt, blue and white track pants, and a pair of black socks.

Initial reports by the police indicated that marks of violence were visible on the dead man’s forehead and right hand.