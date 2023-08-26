SLAVE OWNERS’ DESCENDANTS ISSUE APOLOGY TO GUYANESE FOR SLAVERY AND INDENTURESHIP

In a significant and historical development, descendants of slave owners have issued an apology to Guyana for the role their ancestors played in both slavery and indentureship. This meaningful gesture marks a significant step towards acknowledging the past and fostering reconciliation. Additionally, the University of Guyana has unveiled its Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies, aimed at cultivating an increased interest and understanding of migration and diaspora issues. Renata Burnette provides further insights into these events in her report.

