The Guyana Small Business Bureau has recognized and awarded 21 small businesses for exceptional performance across various sectors. This acknowledgment highlights the achievements and contributions of these businesses to the local economy and industry. Tiana Cole provides further details on the awards and the businesses recognized in her report.
SMALL BUSINESS BUREAU AWARDS 21 BUSINESSES FOR THEIR OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on