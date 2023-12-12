In a sudden and tragic development, Soca artist Ricardo Drue was pronounced dead around noon today. After being found unresponsive, he was quickly taken to the hospital, where he was declared deceased. – Scheduled to fly out later in the afternoon, Drue’s unexpected demise has led to a gathering of family members and peers from the entertainment industry at the hospital. Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.
Soca Star Ricardo Drue Passes Away at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.
RELATED ARTICLES
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on