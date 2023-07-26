“SOCIETY RIFE WITH GENDER INEQUALITY” – HELP AND SHELTER SPEAKES ON STALKER WHO KILLED WOMAN

In a recent interview, women’s rights activist Danuta Radzik highlighted that the ten-year jail sentence given to a 53-year-old man for stalking and killing a woman is a timely reminder of the gender inequality prevalent in Guyana’s society. The case sheds light on the challenges and dangers faced by women daily, emphasizing the urgent need for a more equitable and safer environment for females.

Radzik’s comments draw attention to the broader issue of gender-based violence and discrimination women encounter in various aspects of their lives. She emphasizes that the criminal justice system must hold perpetrators accountable for their actions to send a strong message against violence targeting women.

For further insights into this crucial matter and the ongoing efforts to address gender inequality in Guyana, tune in to this Renata Burnette’s report, where she delves deeper into the implications of the recent court decision and the advocacy for women’s rights in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...