SOD TURNED FOR $17.3B WINDSOR ESTATE

The sod was turned on Thursday for the construction to begin on the $17.3 Billion Windsor Estate at Plantation Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

This comes as a partnership between the project’s developers Navigant Builders Incorporated and the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL); with support from the government.

NICIL’s Head of the Business Development unit Racheal Henry revealed that the project will feature modern designed homes, a commercial zone to include banks, medical facilities, a shopping, restaurants and a man-made lake to enhance the external aesthetics.

According to Mark Thomas, representing Navigant Builders said that This is a tremendous opportunity for the Navigant Builders family since we will be embarking on another incredible journey from our flagship project Windsor Estate which is located on the East Bank.

Representing the government, Public Health Minister, the Hon. Volda Lawrence noted that the project will be on par with other gated communities around the world and it is just the beginning of the many investments which will be made in Guyana.