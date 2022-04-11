SOLDIER WHO LOST HOME RECEIVES MONETARY DONATION

Corporal Michael Cumberbatch of the Air Corps, who lost his home due to a recent fire, has received a monetary donation to assist with rebuilding efforts.

Air Corps Maintenance Manager, Major Damon Joseph presented the cheque to the soldier, earlier today.

Force Welfare Officer, Jermain Hamilton who was also on hand for the presentation highlighted that the Force continues to address the welfare needs of its ranks, particularly those who have been faced with difficult circumstances such as this.

Corporal Cumberbatch and his family of four, occupied the home which was gutted while he was at work. “I feel relieved because this will enable me to make a meaningful contribution towards rebuilding our home,” he said.

Corporal Cumberbatch enlisted in the Guyana Defence Force in September, 2014.

(GDF)