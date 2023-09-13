SOME SCHOOLS ARE STILL CLOSED DUE TO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS – MANICKCHAND

Eight schools across the country remained closed for construction last week when the others opened their doors to accommodate thousands of students for the new school year. However, less than a week later, Subject Minister Priya Manickchand reported that only the Yarrowkabra Secondary School remains closed—more details in the following report from Renata Burnette.
