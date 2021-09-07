Son allegedly kills father in Backdam after argument

DEVELOPING STORY

Police have received report of a 26 year old man allegedly chopping his father to death in Wakenaam earlier Monday morning.

Information revealed that the duo left for the Backdam, however only the son returned to Troolie Island claiming to feeling unwell.

When asked the whereabouts of his father, he claimed that he left his father in the backdam. However, checks for the father so far have led to the discovery of his pants and a cell phone.

Villagers later questioned the man about his father, who then confessed to chopping him several times and leaving him to die after they had an argument in the Backdam.

The villagers have apprehended him and are awaiting police who are en route to the said location.

Police are continuing their investigation.

