Son allegedly uses door to smash mom’s face, kills her

A 56-year-old woman is now dead after her son allegedly killed her in their Kara Kara, Linden, home on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Wanda Patricia Wilson also known as ‘Sheila’ whose lifeless body was discovered by the police around 17:15h yesterday.

According to a police statement, an eyewitness reported to ranks that he was “called to make checks on the deceased and her son” who reside at the same property.

As a result, he proceeded and on arrival, he met with the son and he observed the entire dining area ransacked and furniture and other appliances were scattered.

“He then suspected that something was wrong and he proceeded to the McKenzie Police Station where he reported his observation and the ranks left with him. On arrival at the scene, the ranks did a walk through of the scene and observed the entire house ransacked. The victim’s body was discovered in a bedroom on a bed with a door atop her.”

The body was examined for marks of violence and the head and face appeared to be smashed in.

“The body was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where it was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty and subsequently escorted to the Pensioner Funeral Home for storage awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). The son was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex to be examined by the doctor who acknowledged that both victim and suspect are patients at the said institution. No marks of violence was seen on the most exposed parts of his body.”

He is currently in custody pending investigations.