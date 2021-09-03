Sophia couple died of gunshot injuries – PM

Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh on Friday conducted Post Mortem Examinations on the Sophia couple that were shot on Wednesday night in B Field Sophia.

According to the examination, the death of 26 year old Daniel Fraser was caused by a gunshot wound to the chest while 23 year Sheniqua Hodge died of multiple gun shots.

The couple was approached by a lone gunman in the Sophia area on a bicycle and 6 gunshots were fired in the direction of the young couple. Sheniqua resided in Barbados and was scheduled to return in a couple of days.

The bodies were handed over to the respective relatives for funeral arrangements