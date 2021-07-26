Sophia motorcyclist seriously injured in city accident

A Sophia man sustained serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a motor car at the intersection of Carmichael and New Market Street, Georgetown on Sunday at around 13:35 hours.

According to police in a news release, the accident involved motorcar PSS 4618, driven by Colin Joyce of No. 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and motorcycle CK 8677, driven by Eon Ince of ‘B’ Field, Sophia.

Police disclosed that the motorcyclist was proceeding west on New Market Street and failed to stop at the intersection of Carmichael and New Market Streets, when he collided with the left side centre portion of the motorcar, which was proceeding south on Carmichael Street.

As a result, the motorcyclist received injuries to his head, feet and other parts of his body.



Police said he was picked up in an unconscious state by emergency medical personnel and and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted for a broken right thigh.

“A breathalazyer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and no trace of alcohol was detected. Further investigations are ongoing,” police added.