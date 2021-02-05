Sophia resident escapes from police station in Mahdia

Police are on the hunt for a 22-year-old man who escaped from lawful custody while at the Mahdia Police Station, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Wednesday.

The wanted man has been identified as Akeem John called “Fineman” whose last known address is Lot 144 Block “F” North Sophia, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Akeem John c/d “Fineman” to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6940,2261389, 225-8196, 638-8440, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.