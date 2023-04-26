Sophia woman stabbed 22 times allegedly by reputed husband

Lisa George, 31, of Lot 604 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was on Wednesday morning stabbed 22 times allegedly by her reputed husband after she wanted to end the relationship she had shared with him for the past seven months.

The suspect Meshack Douglas, a 23-year-old security guard of Charlestown, Georgetown, was arrested at the scene.

According to the victim’s 12-year-old son, who was at home when the incident occurred, he was awakened by his mother screaming and got out of his bed and went to her bedroom, where he saw her lying on her back on the bed.

According to the 12-year-old, the suspect was on top of the victim at the time, stabbing her about her body with a knife.

At the said time, the victim’s sister, Lovern George, who lives next door, rushed over, and the 12-year-old boy ran and opened the door.

The victim’s sister, who was accompanied by her husband, ran into the bedroom and took away the knives from the 23-year-old suspect.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from the Albertown Fire Station responded to the scene, where George was pronounced dead.

Crime scene ranks who processed the scene recovered two knives and found the woman on her back in the bedroom on the bed, clad only in underwear.

Upon examining the body, 22 stab wounds were seen on the left arm and shoulder, right shoulder, chest, abdomen, left leg, neck, and chin. Further investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...