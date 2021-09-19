Sophia youth stabbed to death while brother injured at Vreed-en-Hoop stelling

Two brothers were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital on Saturday night by police after they were reportedly stabbed at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling. They have been identified as 37-year-old Neville Gouveia who has been admitted as a patient while Sigmol Gouveia age 26 was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Reports from the police indicate that Neville is employed as a security guard at the Dock Yard Vreed-en-hoop Stelling, West Coast Demerara when a boat arrived at the stelling about 23:10hrs with three persons on board. One of the male passengers exited the boat as the two others took the boat out into the river.

Shortly after there was a verbal confrontation between the Sigmol and the suspect after the suspect was told that he cannot use the said area for passage.

The suspect was further advised to call back the said boat to pick him up from the premises, which he reportedly did; after which another argument began between the two.

The suspect then dealt Sigmol a stab to his abdomen causing him to fall to the ground in an unconscious state.

The victim’s brother Neville, who was present, approached the suspect but was however stabbed too, to his right upper arm and chest.

The boat then returned shortly after with over ten persons on board who were all armed with pieces of wood and cutlasses. They collected the suspect and they all headed across the river.

Both victims were picked up by the police and taken to the hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

