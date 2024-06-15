SOUTH MELANIE RESIDENTS DECRY FLOODS IN COMMUNITY; NDC CHAIR SAYS ISSUES ONGOING SINCE 2016

Residents of South Melanie, on the East Coast of Demerara, urgently request action from the Buxton/Foulis Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) following flooding in their homes due to the May-June rainfall. The disgruntled residents report that this has been a recurring issue for years, yet no preventative measures have been implemented. Antonio Dey visited the community to gather more information and has filed this report.
