‘Spanish man’ arrested for discharging firearm at Parika

A 28-year-old man from Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was on Sunday arrested after he discharged four rounds near relatives of a man, who he accused of stealing US$3,000 from him.

The Police said that a 29-year-old woman from Parika Access Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), went to the Parika Police Station and reported that at about 03:30h on Sunday, while standing on the road in front of her home, one identifiable ‘Spanish man’ discharged four rounds in the air, causing herself and family to run away.

When interviewed, she said the man had accused her brother of stealing US$3,000 from him.

As a result, ranks went in Parika, and several persons were questioned. Helpful information was received, and Isaac Lopez, called ‘Spanish man’, was arrested.

When told of the allegations against him, Police said that Lopez admitted to discharging several rounds in the air because a man identified as ‘Freko’ stole US$3,000 from him.

As a result, Police escorted him to his home on the Leonora Public Road, where a search was conducted in his bedroom, and a firearm without any ammunition was found on top of an AC unit.

He was arrested and escorted to the Police Station along with the firearm, which was further examined in his presence, but no serial number was found.

The firearm was lodged, and his hands were swabbed for gunpowder residue. He was placed into custody pending charges.

