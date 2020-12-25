The APNU/AFC coalition in its Christmas message to Guyanese reminded that the health and wellbeing of the citizenry are of utmost importance, while also calling on those who are able, to assist those who might be finding it difficult to celebrate this Christmas. Heres
more from Wendell Badrie
SPARE A THOUGHT FOR THOSE WHO MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO CELEBRATE THIS YEAR
