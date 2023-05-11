SPEAKER REJECTS OPPOSITION’S MOTION ON EPA’S APPEAL AGAINST HIGH COURT RULING

National Assembly Speaker, Manzoor Nadir, dismissed the motion by the parliamentary Opposition coalition, APNU+AFC. The motion urged the Executive Arm of Government and the Attorney General to adhere to Justice Sandil Kissoon’s ruling. The ruling called for Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and its parent company, Exxon Mobil, to furnish a parent company guarantee. The guarantee would safeguard Guyana in the event of an oil spill, preventing severe consequences.

Like this: Like Loading...