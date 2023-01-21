Special Constable among three arrested after Police find gun, ammo in car

Three persons are in custody, including a Special Constable, after Police unearthed a gun and matching ammunition in the car they were in on Friday night.

A Police report stated that at about 23:45h, a Police Sergeant acted on information received and stopped a white old-model Raum motorcar bearing registration number PNN 6297 at Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is a Special Constable, had two occupants in the back seat – a 30-year-old salesman and his 22-year-old girlfriend, who is a cashier.

A bag was on the floor behind the driver, and when inspected, one suspected Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol without a serial number containing three live matching rounds was found.

The Police Sergeant asked the occupants if they were licenced firearm holders, to which they reportedly said no. Besides, they denied any knowledge of the firearm and ammunition.

They were all arrested and escorted to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station along with the suspected firearm and ammunition. The suspects were all placed into custody pending further investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...