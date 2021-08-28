Special Need Schools to remain closed – Education Ministry



The Ministry of Education has announced that schools will reopen on September 6 with strict measures and guidelines. However, Education Minister Priya Manikchand noted special needs schools will not re-open on the 6th of September with other schools.

The Minister said, “ An assessment of each child will be conducted and a determination made by the Ministry of Health. Children will be appropriately engaged during the extended period of closure.”

Meanwhile, Seven secondary schools are being reopened for all grade levels while the remaining 126 secondary schools will be reopened on a rotational basis, but the reopening of these schools will be done in tandem with the vaccination rollout.

