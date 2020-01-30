SPECIALISED SERVICES NOW AVAILABLE AT LEONORA HOSPITAL

Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence at a community meeting in Leonora, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, disclosed that the Leonora Diagnostic Centre is equipped to offer endoscopy services, gynecology services twice-weekly, among others.

Endoscopy is the insertion of a long, thin tube directly into the body to observe an internal organ or tissue in detail. It can also be used to carry out other tasks including imaging and minor surgery.

“You can go there now, and you can meet an ophthalmologist, you don’t have to travel all the way to Georgetown. When you take your children there, they can see a paediatrician and not a general doctor. You don’t have to go to Georgetown; rather, we send the people from Georgetown to you here,” Min. Lawrence said.

Min. Lawrence also made special mention of the support given by the Cuban Medical Brigade in this regard.

These services are part of the government’s commitment to ensure that citizens, regardless of their location, have access to primary and specialised health services.