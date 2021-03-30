Speeding ATV driver on the run after slamming into crossing sign, pillion rider hospitalised

A female pillion rider, who was travelling on a speeding motor ATV (#CK 4481) on Monday (yesterday) along the Pouderoyen Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD), is now hospitalised after the driver lost control and toppled several times before crashing into an erected pedestrian crossing sign.

The injured female has been identified as Reshma Baldeo of Goed Fortune village, WBD.

The serious accident took place around 21:30h while the ATV (# CK 4481) was proceeding North along the Western side on Pouderoyen Public Road when the male driver lost control. After toppling several times and slamming into the sign, the motor ATV ( #CK 4481) landed on the Western parapet.

According to a police statement, as a result, Baldeo received a laceration on her right side face and the motor ATV (#CK 4481) received damages to its right side portion.

“The injured pillion rider was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and public-spirited citizens and transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and admitted as a patient at the said institution female surgical ward. The driver then fled from the hospital. Several checks were made at his address and his place of work without success.”

Police are currently hunting for the driver as investigations continue.