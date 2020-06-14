Speeding car turns turtle, slams into concrete fence after driver loses control

A speeding driver along with his passenger who were breaking the COVID-19 curfew, ended up with their vehicle slamming into the concrete fence of a Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident last night.

Although none of the two men died, they each are said to have sustained serious injuries about their bodies, while the vehicle was badly damaged.

Neither the 35-year-old driver nor his 43-year-old passenger owns the motorcar involved in the accident.

Reports are that around 20:30h, motorcar (PTT 5339) was proceeding East along the Northern carriageway along the Happy Acres Public Road, ECD, at a fast rate of speed, when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcar then turned turtle on the roadway and ended up slamming into the concrete fence of a resident there.

The driver and his passenger, both of whom are said to hail from two different addresses at the Better Hope village, ECD, were subsequently aided in being transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.