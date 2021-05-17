Speeding driver, passengers sustain serious injuries, broken feet after car slams into utility pole

A 24-year-old driver who was allegedly speeding along the roadway late Sunday night is now hospitalized with injuries to his neck and a broken left foot which he sustained after he lost control of motorcar (PWW 885) when it collided with a utility police at Buxton Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The driver has been identified as Dennis Basdeo.

His passengers, 33-year-old Shameer Yasim and 23-year-old Bhupendra Harrichand each have a broken foot as a result of the collision. Additionally, Yasim is said to be suffering from a broken left hand.

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident took place around 22:20h while the motorcar (PWW 885) was proceeding East along the Northern driving lane of the above-mentioned roadway, at a fast rate of speed.

According to a police statement, Basdeo lost control of the vehicle (PWW 885) and collided with a utility pole which was situated on the Southern parapet of the said road.

“As a result of the collision the driver of the motorcar and its occupant received injuries about their bodies. They were assisted by police to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a conscious condition, where there were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted in the said institution…Enquiries still in progress.”