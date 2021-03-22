Speeding driver seriously injured after overtaking vehicle, slamming into lorry

A 21-year-old driver, who was behind the wheel of a car he owns, is now hospitalized with serious injuries after he slammed into a motor lorry while in the process of overtaking another vehicle along the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Sunday morning.

The badly injured young man has been identified as Navindra Persaud of La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, while the driver of the motor lorry is said to be a 27-year-old male resident of Gap Road, La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident occurred around 03:15h on Sunday.

Reports are that the motor car was proceeding along the Versailles Public Road, at an alleged fast rate of speed, and its 21-year-old driver made an attempt to overtake an unknown motor vehicle which was proceeding in the said direction.

According to a police statement, as a result of this, the motor car ended up in the path of the motor lorry which was proceeding in the opposite direction and the two (2) vehicles collided.

Both vehicles were damaged from the impact and the 21-year-old driver was seriously injured, picked up by the Police and public spirited persons in an unconscious state, then rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, WCD, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

“He is admitted a patient in the emergency unit where his condition is stable. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the said motor lorry and 0%micrograms was found on his breath. Investigations are ongoing,” the police statement added.

