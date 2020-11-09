Speeding driver slams into concrete median, suffers multiple injuries about body

A speeding driver is now hospitalised with several injuries about his body after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a concrete media along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road.

The accident took place around 03:50h on Sunday at the Prospect public road, EBD, and involved motor car (PCC 6296) which was being driven by 26-year-old Mark Anthony Singh of the Covent Garden village, EBD.

Reports are that Singh had been proceeding South on the Western drive lane on the Eastern carriageway on the Prospect public Road, at a fast rate, when he lost control and collided into the concrete median, which is located at the open space between the Eastern and Western carriageway.

According to the police, as a result of the collision, Singh received multiple injuries and was removed from the vehicle in an unconscious condition.

The 26-year-old driver was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty then admitted as a patient of the Accident and Emergency Unit.

Investigations into the matter are currently in progress.