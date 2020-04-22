Speeding motorcyclist breaks leg after slamming into vehicle while navigating turn

A 26-year-old motorcyclist is now nursing a broken right leg after he collided into a motor pickup (GNN 6425) while overtaking another motorcycle (CJ 5671) around a deadly turn on Monday afternoon.

The injured man has been identified as Hasif Melville of Christianburg, Blueberry Hill, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

A 40-year-old resident of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was said to be driving the vehicle (GNN 6425) at the time of the incident.

HGP Nightly News was informed that the accident occurred around 14:45h on the day in question along the Kurubrang Trail, Potaro River, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Reports are that the motor vehicle was proceeding North along the Western side of the Kurubrang Trail while Melville had been on his motor cycle (CJ 1834) and was said to be proceeding South along the Eastern side of the said trail at a fast rate of speed.

The 26-year-old allegedly overtook the other motorcycle (CJ 5671) which was also proceeding in the same direction.

However, the area where the injured motorcyclist decided to overtake his fellow motorcyclist was around a right bend, resulting in him colliding into the right side portion of the motor-pickup (GNN 6425).

As a result of the impact, Melville was flung off of his motorcycle and fell onto the road where he received injuries about his body.

The 40-year-old driver of the vehicle (GNN 6425) immediately rushed to Melville’s aid and rushed him to the Troy Resources Medical Centre where he was examined by the doctor on duty then later transferred to the Bartica Regional Hospital via ambulance.

He was subsequently admitted to his hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition and receiving treatment for a broken right leg.

The matter was reported to the police on yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon and the driver of the motor pickup (GNN 6425) is currently in police custody assisting with police investigations.