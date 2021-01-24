Speeding motorcyclist dead after collision with car driven by pensioner

A 29-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after he allegedly lost control while speeding and slammed into the front of a vehicle that was approaching from the opposite side of the roadway.

Dead is Adrile Drakes of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

The accident took place around 16:30h on Saturday (yesterday) along Sir David Rose Avenue Public Road, Mackenzie, Linden.

HGP Nightly News understands that at the time of the accident, the motor car which Drakes collided with, was being driven by a 68-year-old pensioner of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

Reports are that the motor car was proceeding North on the Western side of Sir David Rose Avenue Public road while Drakes’ motorcycle was proceeding in the opposite direction at a fast rate of speed.



The now dead motorcyclist allegedly negotiated a left bend and lost control of his motorbike which resulted in him slamming into the front right side of the vehicle in question.



According to the cops, Drakes fell onto the road surface where he received multiple injuries about his body and was picked up by public spirited persons in an unconscious state.



He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

Drakes’ motorcycle along with the car involved in the accident were both lodged at a police station while the 68-year-old driver is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.