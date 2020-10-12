Speeding motorcyclist dead after losing control of bike on Diamond Public Road

Another speeding motorcyclist is now dead after losing control of his motorcycle (CG 3100) while travelling along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) roadway.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Marlon Fiedtkou of Delph Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

The fatal accident occurred yesterday (Sunday) around17:45h in the vicinity of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Company along the Diamond Public Road, EBD.

According to the police, Fiedtkou was proceeding North along the Western carriage way of the above-mentioned road while riding his black and white motorbike (CG 3100) at a fast rate of speed when the accident took place.

He reportedly lost control of his motorcycle (CG 3100) and fell onto the road surface where he received multiple injuries about his body.

Police ranks who responded to the scene picked up the injured man in a conscious condition and escorted him to the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, Georgetown, where he was examined by a doctor there and then later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

At the GPHC, Fiedtkou was admitted as a patient in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit’s Critical Bay area suffering from a punctured lung along with lacerations about his body.

Despite efforts by the medical staff at the GPHC to save the man’s life, Fiedtkou eventually succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at that health facility.

His body is presently in the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations continue.