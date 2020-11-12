Speeding motorcyclist dead after slamming into motor lorry

A speeding motorcyclist is now dead after he allegedly lost control of his motor cycle (CG 612) and slammed into a parked motor lorry ( GNN 9131) along the #47 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Sherwin Murray of #43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The fatal accident took place on Tuesday around 22:10h and involved motor lorry (GNN 9131) which had been parked on the Western grass parapet facing South on the #47 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, at that time.

Reports are that Murray had been proceeding North on the Western carriageway of the above-mentioned road, a fast rate of speed when he lost control of his motor cycle (CG 612) and collided with the front of the motor lorry (GNN 9131).

According to the police, as a result of the collision, the motor cyclist sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body and was subsequently picked up and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital by ranks attached to the # 51 Police Station.

Murray was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital and his body is currently at the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations continue.