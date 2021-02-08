Speeding motorcyclist dead after slamming into utility pole

A 26-year-old man is now dead after he lost control of the motorcycle ( #CK 7533), which he was riding allegedly at a fast rate of speed, and slammed into a utility pole along Arapaima Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Dead is Kemston Richards of Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Meanwhile, two (2) pedestrians, identified as 24-year-old Kevin Fletcher of East La Penitence, Georgetown, and a 15-year-old were both injured after the motorcycle (#CK 7533) struck them after it collided with the utility pole.

Reports are that around 15:30h on Sunday, Richards was proceeding North on Arapaima Street when he lost control of his motorbike ( #CK 7533), while speeding, and the accident took place.

He then fell onto the roadway and sustained several injuries about his body as his motorcycle (#CK 7533) skidded further in the Eastern direction and slammed into the two (2) above-mentioned pedestrians.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the injured motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited persons and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

However, when Richards arrived at the medical facility, he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

“The body is presently at the said hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. The 15-year-old pedestrian was seen and examined by doctors on duty at the said hospital and later sent away. Investigations are ongoing.”