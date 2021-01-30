Speeding motorcyclist dies after crashing into van, minibus

A 28-year-old man is now dead after he allegedly lost control of the motorcycle he was riding at a fast rate of speed, slammed into a motor van and then a minibus, before falling onto the road where he received multiple injuries about his body.

The deceased has been identified as Travis Wickham of Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the fatal accident occurred around 09:05h on Friday (yesterday) along the Foulis Public Road, ECD.

At the time of the accident, the motor van involved was being driven by its 49-year-old female owner of Hope Low Land, ECD, while a 41-year-old male resident of Supply, Mahaica, ECD was behind the wheel of the minibus.

Reports are that on the day in question, the motor van was proceeding West on the Foulis Public Road when the motor cyclist, who was proceeding East on the said road at an alleged fast rate, lost control and collided with the motor van.

According to a statement from the police, the motorcycle then slammed into the minibus which had been proceeding West behind the motor van.

“As a result of the collision the motor cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. His body is currently at the Georgetown Public hospital mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).”

Both drivers are in custody assisting with investigations.