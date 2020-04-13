Speeding motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike, slamming into utility pole.

Speeding has once again claimed the life of another person on the country’s roadways, after a 20-year-old motorcyclist reportedly lost control of the bike he was riding and slammed into a utility pole, in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) last night.

The deceased has been identified as Raphael Haly, of Robb Street, Georgetown.

Reports are busy around 18:35 hrs on Sunday, Haly had been riding a motorcycle (CK 2316) that he borrowed from a friend along Second Avenue, Bartica, when the fatal accident occurred.

Reports are that as he was proceeding in the Northern direction at a fast rate of speed, he approached a speed bump on the roadway, and lost control of the motorcycle which slammed into a lantern pole located on the Western side of the road.

As a result of the impact, Haly was flung off the motorcycle and landed on the road surface, which caused him to receive several injuries about his body.

Public spirited persons that witnessed the ordeal, rushed to render assistance to the injured young man who was said to have been in an unconscious state, and transported Haly to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

He was immediately treated for head injuries and admitted to that medical facility but was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.

The badly injured Haly was medivacked to the city hospital but succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention there this afternoon.

His body is currently at the GPHC’s mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem (PM) examination.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle that he was riding at the time of the accident, has been lodged at the Bartica Police Station as investigations continue.

