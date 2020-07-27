Speeding motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid hitting cow

-loses control of bike, slams into motor lorry on roadway instead

A speeding motorcyclist is now dead after swerving from a cow on the roadway to avoid an accident but ended up losing control of his bike and slamming into a motor lorry.

The motor lorry which was involved in the accident on Sunday morning.

Twenty-eight-year old, carpenter, Jagdesh Singh, of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, lost his life yesterday allegedly after riding his motorcycle (CE 2037) at a fast rate of speed at the Zorg Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Reports are that around 07:00h, Singh was speeding North along the Western lane of the road when he swerved to avoid hitting a cow on the said lane.

The Zorg Public Road, Essequibo Coast, where Singh swerved to avoid hitting the cow.

The animal then ran into the path of a motor lorry (GNN 3846) which was being driven by a 23-year-old man in the opposite direction on the eastern lane.

Singh lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the right side of the other vehicle.

The motorcycle which the carpenter was riding when the accident took place.

He sustained injuries to his left hand, was picked up in a semi conscious state and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Less than four hours after his admittance at the hospital, Singh succumbed to his injuries.

His motorcycle, the motor lorry and the unbranded cow were all taken to the Suddie Police Station where they were lodged.

Investigations into the matter continue.