Speeding motorcyclist, pillion rider suffering fractured legs after collision with GDF Corporal’s vehicle

A 32-year-old motorcyclist along with his 25-year-old pillion rider are hospitalized and said to be in serious conditions with fractured left legs following an accident with their motorbike (# CH 3952) and a car (#PSS 7097) that was being driven by its owner, a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal at that time.

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident occurred around 22:30h on Saturday along the Albion Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice,

The injured motorcyclist has been identified as Ricardo Mc Leen of #19 Village East Coast Berbice and younger pillion rider is said to be Parmanand Kissoon of Albion Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Mc Leen told the cops that he was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Albion Public Road at a fast rate of speed, when, the motorcar (# PSS7097) reversed from the Fresh Direct Supermarket, which is located along the Northern side of the said road, into his path.

He alleged that upon seeing this, he “blew” the horn on the motorcycle ( # CH 3952) and “applied breaks” but despite his efforts, the front wheel of the motorbike collided with the right side rear of the vehicle ( # PSS 7097).

According to a police statement, as a result of the impact, Mc Leen and were thrown onto the road’s surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

“They were picked up in a conscious condition and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor who transferred them to New Amsterdam Public Hospital. At New Amsterdam Hospital they were further seen and examined by a Doctor who admitted them in the Male Surgical Ward suffering from a fractured left leg respectively. Their conditions are regarded as serious.”

A breathalyzer test conducted on the GDF Corporal revealed that he had not been driving his vehicle (# PSS 7097) above the prescribed legal limit of alcohol intake to do such.

He is presently under close arrest at the Albion Police Station.

Investigations continue.