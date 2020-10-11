Speeding motorcyclist slams into steel rail on road, pillion rider dies

A 26-year-old female pillion rider is now dead after the speeding motorcyclist she had been travelling with lost control of the motorbike (CK 4094) while negotiating a left bend and collided with a steel rail on the roadway this morning (Sunday).

Dead is Radha Shivcharran of Belvedere village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old motorcyclist who was identified as Kenny Teakadharry of Albion Road, Corentyne, Berbice is hospitalised with a fractured right leg.

The fatal accident occurred around 10:45h along the Seawall Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the motorcycle (CK 4094) was proceeding West along the Southern carriageway at a very fast rate of speed and while Teakadharry had been negotiating a left bend he lost control of the motorbike.

As such, the motorcycle (CK 4094) then collided with a steel rail on the Northern side of the road.

This resulted in both Teakadharry and Shivcharran being flung from the motorcycle and landing on the ground with multiple injuries about their bodies.

According to the police, public spirited persons rushed to aid the two injured folks and they were taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

However, when they arrived at the hospital, Shivcharran was pronounced dead while Teakadharry was immediately admitted with his fractured right leg. He is said to be in a stable condition.

Investigations into the matter continue.