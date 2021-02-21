Speeding motorcyclist suffers fractured jaw, thigh after slamming into motor Lorry

A 20-year-old man is seriously injured and hospitalized after he allegedly lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, at a fast rate of speed, and collided with a stationary motor Lorry.

The injured man has been identified as Inzinaan Ishak, a resident of New Area, Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident took place around 04:35h on Sunday (today) along the Canefield Public Road, East Canje, Berbice.

The motor Lorry involved in the incident is owned by a 41-year-old resident of Canefield East Canje, Berbice.

Reports are that Ishak was speeding in the Western direction of the Canefield Public Road when he slammed into the Lorry which was stationary on the Southern parapet.

He fell on to the road where he received several injuries about his body and was picked up in a semi-conscious state by public spirited citizens. They rushed the badly injured motorcyclist to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, Berbice, where he was seen and examined.

Ishak was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where suffering from a fractured left thigh, fractured jaw and lacerations about the body.

His condition is listed as stable.

Investigations into the serious accident are currently ongoing.