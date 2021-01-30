Speeding motorcyclist suffers injuries to head, body after slamming into taxi

A 26-year-old motorcyclist is now nursing serious injuries to his head along with bruises about his body after he allegedly collided with the rear of a hire car that he had been in the process of overtaking on the roadway while speeding.

The injured man has been identified as a resident of the #73 Village, Corentyne, Berbice while the taxi driver is said to be a 33-year-old male of First Street #79 Corriverton, Corentyne, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident took place around 22:05h on Friday (yesterday) at the Springlands Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the driver of the hire car stated that he was proceeding South along the Eastern driving lane at a normal rate of speed on the above-mentioned road and he “put on his left indicator and was in the process of stopping his vehicle to pick up a passenger” on the Eastern foot path when the accident took place.

The 33-year-old driver told the cops that the motorcyclist, who had been proceeding at the rear of his vehicle (at a fast rate of speed) was in the process of “overtaking when he lost control of the said cycle” and collided into the rear right portion of hire car.

“As a result of the collision, the motor cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body he was picked up in a conscious condition by public spirited citizens and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor who admitted him for observation in the Accident and Emergency unit suffering from head injuries and bruises about his body. Both vehicles lodged to be examined by the Licensing Certifying Officer and the driver of hire car arrested and placed in custody assisting with the investigation.”

Investigations into the matter are currently in progress.