In a dramatic turn of events, Bevon Griffith, who is accused of murdering Stabroek Market Vendor Trion Parks, was arrested by the police for possession of an unlicensed firearm. This arrest occurred less than 24 hours after Griffith appeared in a video claiming his innocence in the murder case. The timing and nature of this arrest add a complex layer to the ongoing legal proceedings involving Griffith. Tiana Cole provides more details on this latest development and its implications in her report.
‘SPOONY’, GREAVES NABBED BY POLICE ILLEGAL GUN AND AMMUNITION FOUND
